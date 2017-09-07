Zimbabwe: Govt Urges Farmers to Grow Mushroom

GOVERNMENT has urged farmers to consider focusing on mushroom production to improve their livelihoods. Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Deputy Minister Paddy Zhanda said mushroom production had transformed the lives of many people in Goromonzi.

Last month, Cde Zhanda toured mushroom projects in the district, where RioZim Foundation is funding Silver Line Mushroom Club that is growing an oyster type of mushroom.

Some farmers are reportedly generating more than $500 per month from the crop. Although mushroom farmers in Goromonzi continue to face water shortages, Government is prepared to help.

"I know that people are facing a challenge of water supply, we are going to solve the problem as soon as we can so that the mushroom market would be constantly supplied," Cde Zhanda said.

"I have heard that you don't have money to pump water into your respective homes for production to move smoothly. Our aim, in collaboration with RioZim Foundation, a corporate social responsibility in uplifting the peoples' lives in different communities, is to give help to the people therefore, the water problem is going to be solved," he said. He said farmers should not always wait for help from Government.

"Someone who shows commitment in doing work is the one who deserves support. "As for me, I don't want a vote from a lazy person. It doesn't count at all." RioZim Foundation chairperson Mr Muchadeyi Masunda said: "As RioZim Foundation, we are also organising that young girls should soon start sewing lessons so that they have something to do, not rushing into marriage at a tender age.

"Boys will be taught carpentry as well, but what is important is that parents must work hard and urge their children to have a bright future. "We want development in communities." Silver Line Mushroom Club chairlady Mrs Mavhere said they were angling to export their produce.

"The project is now 14-years-old," she said. "In 2008, we stopped because of water challenges, but we started again in 2014 when we decided to register with Zinwa." A farmer, Mr Ishmael Mangwende, weighed in: "There is no need to look for employment because I get $400 to $500 per month from mushroom sales.

"We supply shops like OK, Food World and other Food Lover's franchises in Harare."