THE 13th edition of the two countries marathon involving Zimbabwe and South Africa will be held between Beitbridge and Musina towns on September 23, with organisers saying preparations have gathered momentum.

Zimbabwean athletes have continued to dominate the race with defending champion Nkosiyazi Sibanda of Blanket Mine winning the 42,2km race for the seventh time in a row last year.

Race co-ordinator, Raniel Ndou, said yesterday that the stage had been set for the race, adding that they were ready to roll. He said the event will include a 42,2km road race which will start in Beitbridge and end in Musina at Eric Louw High School.

Ndou said they will also have 21,1km, 10km and 5km road races which will start and end at Eric Louw High School. He said entries for the main race will close on Saturday while those for other races will close at 5am on race day.

"The 42,2km race will start at Nottingham turnoff , 10km outside Beitbridge town along the road leading to Bulawayo and end at Eric Louw High School in Musina, South Africa," said Ndou. "The other races (21,1km, 10km and 5km) will start and finish at Eric Louw High School.

"We opened up registration early so that we could have many people from both countries taking part in the race." He said South Africa-based athletes may register with Soutpansberg Athletics Club or the Musina municipality. Ndou said the race was open to athletes from both Zimbabwe and South Africa with valid travel documents.

"Besides having valid passports, the participants will have to pay registration fees of R160 for 42,2km race, R80 for 21,1km, R50 for the 10km and R30 for the 5km races.