Zimbabwe: Army Boss Has Case to Answer - Court

Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant Colonel Rangarirai Kembo, who allegedly raped his 19-year-old house maid, has a case to answer, the court has ruled. Harare regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa said State has managed to prove all the essential elements of rape and Kembo should explain himself.

In his ruling, Mr Mupeiwa said it was odd that Kembo, who gave a defence of an alibi, never explained where he was that day during his trial. While testifying in his defence case, Kembo insisted on his innocence and said the complainant was influenced by his neighbours. Explaining his alibi, Kembo said he went on a business trip to Shamva on the day in question.

"I left for Shamva around 7am that day to regularise paperwork for my mining claims. I returned home around 11pm and went to my bedroom to sleep," said Kembo.

"It is a lie that I woke her to serve me food because whenever I get home late, I serve myself or retire to bed." The prosecutor Mr Timothy Makoni questioned Kembo why he was mentioning his trip to Shamva for the first time.

"The complainant worked for you for a month as a house maid, what reason does she have to fabricate a story against you?" asked Mr Makoni. In response, Kembo said the court has given him time to exhaust everything. He will know his fate today. Mr Makoni alleged that on July 29 this year, at around 9pm, the woman was asleep in her bedroom when Kembo started calling her.

The woman went to the sitting room and Kembo ordered her to warm his food, and after serving him she went back to sleep. It is alleged that Kembo called the woman again and asked her to remove the plates. She complied and went back to her room.

The court heard that as soon as she entered her room, Kembo called her again, this time, asking her to watch television with him. The woman refused, indicating that she wanted to sleep. She went to her room and was awakened by Kembo, who was now standing at her door. The court heard that there was no light in the room and the door was not locked.

Kembo allegedly started praising the woman, telling her how well-behaved she was and that she was raised well. At the same time, he was allegedly walking towards the woman, who was scared and started crying. Kembo allegedly started fondling her breasts and kissing her, before raping her. The court heard that he ordered her not to tell anyone about the sexual abuse. She was medically examined and the report was tendered as an exhibit.