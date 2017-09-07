7 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mawoyo Tourney On Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The inaugural Tino Mawoyo Junior Development Cricket Festival gets underway at Mutare Sports Club today, with four boys teams competing in the 15-over matches.

The event was launched yesterday, with four representatives of the Under-13 clubs present at the Sports Commission boardroom with captains of the teams gracing the occasion. Named after Manicaland rivers Pungwe, Odzi, Save and Kairezi, the teams will walk away with floating trophies at the end of the event.

Founder of the festival, Zimbabwe international cricketer Tino Mawoyo said he was very humbled to be part of such a developmental programme and hopes to take it to other provinces in the future.

"I am very happy to have this programme for the kids in Manicaland and I hope it will expose some youngsters who, with opportunities, may go through academies and eventually graduate into the senior national team."

Mawoyo, a top-order batsman, captained the Zimbabwe Under-19s at the World Cup in 2003-04. Earlier on in his career, his appearances were limited by educational commitments. But that didn't deter him and he was called up for an A-team tour of Bangladesh in 2006. He made his ODI debut on the trip to that country at the end of that year.

Zimbabwe

South African Govt to Explain New Special Permit Conditions

HOLDERS of the Zimbabwean Special Permit (ZSP) in South Africa will tomorrow learn about new conditions that have been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.