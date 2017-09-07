7 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hornets Intensify Afrobasketball Preps

By Tedious Manyepo

AFTER an impressive season, national champions Harare City Hornets are relishing the prospects of playing in their maiden AfroBasketball Zone V1 Club Championships in Botswana from October 20 to 26.

The Langton Moyo-coached side charmed the local basketball community by winning the Harare Basketball Association title as well as the national crown. They also romped to victory in the Brave Hearts tournament in Malawi as well as bagging silver in the Swaziland International Invitational fiesta.

The City of Harare club are also still basking in glory after winning the inaugural edition of the Harare Mayor's Invitational tournament in the capital last month. Hornets chairman, Sunny Mbofana, expects a tough examination in Botswana. The team is captained by Duncan Shenje.

"As a club, we know what it means to be representing the country. We will be expected to fly our country's flag high and play for every Zimbabwean," said Mbofana. "We are virtual novices at the tournament, which is a preserve of the champions from different African countries. It is always tough to play in such contests.

"But we are the Zimbabwean champions which means we deserve to be playing there and we should be equally competitive. "As Harare City Hornets, our vision is to become the best team in Africa and the first step towards that goal is to make a statement of intent at the coming tournament.

"It is going to be difficult playing against the best teams in Africa such as those from Mozambique, Mali as well as Morocco. "But we will try our best to match whoever we are paired against. The team is training hard and we have lined up a number of friendly matches to fully prepare our team before we leave for Botswana." Hornets will be joined by Foxes on the men's side with Green Stars representing women at the week-long event.

