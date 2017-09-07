7 September 2017

Africa: Giresse Resigns As Mali Coach

Mali coach Alain Giresse has resigned from his post barely 24-hours after a barren draw against Morocco in a Day Four clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifiers almost ended 'Les Aigles' qualification hopes.

The result leaves Mali at the depth of Group C with two points from four games, five shy of leaders Cote d'Ivoire.

"It has become complicated for me. There are times when you must know how to stop," the 65-year old Frenchman told CAFOnline.com on Wednesday.

Giresse's position had become untenable after a 6-0 drubbing by Morocco in the reverse fixture in Rabat, one of the biggest losses in the history of the Malian senior national team.

The iconic ex-France midfielder had a first stint with Mali between 2010 and 2012, leading Les Aigles to third place at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

He was re-appointed in March 2015 but failed to steer the West Africans to an appreciable height, with the team failing to go past the group stage at the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

The Frenchman also had spells with Gabon and Senegal as well as Moroccan side, AS FAR.

