Ethiopia: Road Accident Claims the Life of Prominent Economist, Researcher

Wolday Amha (PhD), a renowned economist serving as an executive director of the Association of Ethiopian Microfinance Institutions, has died in a car crash on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. He was travelling from the town of Modjo, 76Km east, to Addis Abeba when his vehicle collided with another truck branded Euro Truck at about 2:00pm, according to family members.

Wolday was an assistant professor at the Addis Ababa University (AAU) and served the association as its head for close to a decade. He was also a director of the board of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE). He has done researches in the areas of finance and agriculture.

The place and time of the funeral are yet to be decided, says a person close to the family.

Wolday is survived by his three children.