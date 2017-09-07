South Africa: Proteas Ready for Final Fiji Test

Despite a comfortable 72-31 win against Fiji on Wednesday, Proteas netball captain Bongi Msomi expects a physical Fiji in the second and final test of the International Test Netball Series in Suva on Friday.

Msomi, the nippy centre and wing attack, acknowledges that she is wary of the Fiji Pearls on court.

This series is her second encounter with the south sea islanders - the first being in South Africa in 2010.

"We have come out from a very competitive series in Australia and we expected the Fijian girls to move the tempo of the game to another level," Msomi said during a training session in Suva on Thursday.

"We came to Fiji with good background information on the Pearls. They are strong and physical and obviously we expected them to come out strongly since they are playing on their home court.

"We didn't come here for them to sit back and watch us move around. We knew that they would give us good competitive games and wanted to test our ability.

"We certainly haven't take the Fijian girls lightly."

Bongi said the experience they learned from last week's Quad Series in New Zealand would help them against Fiji.

"We have improved as a team and we won against the No 3 team in the world. Coming to this series, we knew we had to step up and have a taste of what Fiji has to offer."

Proteas netball coach Norma Plummer said coming into Fiji her team looked forward to the intense games.

"It's important for all international teams to meet and not just for the ranking but for competition," Plummer said

"We have really been looking forward to this intense series and to the Fiji's style of game."

Discipline is one area the South Africans were wary of.

"We were aware of the Fijian flair, the way they take the ball but it's about discipline," said the Proteas coach.

"I'm pleased with how my girls have recovered after a hectic Quad Series schedule and played impressively on Wednesday. We look forward to the final Test on Friday."

The Fiji Pearls will play the Proteas on Friday in their second Test of the series at the Vodafone Arena.

Source: Sport24