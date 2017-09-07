Nigeria: Should Federal Govt Revoke Biafra Leader Kanu's Bail?

Photo: Daily Trust

Nnamdi Kanu conditions for bail.

The Federal government approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court for an order seeking to revoke the bail granted the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.



Mr Anthony Ndinyenma, Political Science.

Federal Government has the right to revoke Kanu's bail for flouting the bail conditions. However, they should soft pedal, knowing that the issues of Biafra is like a time bomb in our country. I suggest it should use diplomacy.

Mr Ifeanyi Uzendu, Entrepreneur

The way Federal Government and the Northerners are fighting the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is so funny. If they fight Boko Haram in such way, Nigeria would have been a terror-free country.

Miss Chinasa Ukogu, Musician

One thing is clear, Nigerians should not encourage flouting bail condition because it will certainly lead to disregard to law and our courts. This is the attitude Nnamdi Kanu is displaying which should not be the order of the day.

Miss Oluchi Nwaihesie, Teacher

Arresting him will not stop the agitations instead it will get worse. The only alternative is lead with God's wisdom. So, Kanu's last arrest did not teach the government any lesson? He now controls millions of radicalised youths in the eastern region.

Mrs Morayo Simeon, Businesswoman

It is only in Nigeria that misfits are treated with kid gloves. Those disturbing the peaceful existence of this country should be prosecuted and jailed to serve as deterrent to others. No individual is greater than the state.

Miss Walter Promise, Communicator

Militants that destroyed oil installations got amnesty. Kanu that spreads hate speech and breached his bail conditions is threatening the Government. Arewa youths are left untouched. Something has to be done.