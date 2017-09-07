analysis

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday hinted at a further statement over the Sunday Independent write-up of leaked emails on extramarital affairs. "I thought I should do something unprecedented and start off by addressing a matter which has embroiled me... because I work with all of you across party lines. I will be addressing this matter in a day or two... I do need to take responsibility and be accountable," he said, days after denying all but one affair in a statement describing an escalating "dirty war". His office maintained silence when asked in the House about the allusion.



In an eminently forgettable question time in the House, Cyril Ramaphosa's mysterious hint proved the most interesting statement. A rather flat deputy president relied on his trademark tool of talking up South Africa, working together and building confidence - and citing statistics underscoring South Africa's progress, like Tuesday's 2.5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth that lifted the technical recession.

But the politicking was never far away. The EFF pointed out that Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli twice referred to Ramaphosa as president - "Don't bring your factional battles here. He's the deputy president!" - and remarked that Social Development...