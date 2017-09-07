Kenya: U-23 Volleyball Team Leaves for World Championships

Kenya is among 12 countries set to compete under new rules in volleyball at women's Under-23 World Championships in Slovenia.

The 12-member Kenyan team, captained by Kenya Prisons attacker Shyrine Jepkemboi, leaves on Thursday for Ljubljana for the week-long competition that serves off on Sunday.

Kenya and Egypt are the only African representatives in the tournament. Kenya faces South American champions Brazil, and later on Bulgaria, Cuba, Japan and Turkey in a tough Group B.

The international volleyball federation (FIVB) recently announced a number of changes that will be introduced in the tournament, including reducing the number of maximum points that can be amassed by the winning team in a set from 25 to 15.

However, there will be a two-point difference allowed for the winning side in the event the competing sides tie at 14-14 in a set.

Additionally, the competing teams will be expected to play in up to seven sets (instead of the current five), with the side winning in the first four sets being declared the winner.

"We are aware of these new rules and we have been practising along those lines," the team's assistant coach, Vernon Khayinga, told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"In fact we recently played in friendly matches against Nairobi Water, KCB and Kenya Prisons, under these guidelines."

He added: "We are in a tough pool but this is the best team we have assembled in a while, especially considering the experience and height of the players. Having watched Brazil play, I am sure we can pull some surprises."

Besides Jepkemoi, former Kwanthanze High School duo of Anne Lowem and Yvonne Wavinya who also are attached to Prisons are expected to feature prominently for the team in Slovenia.

Kenya finished bottom of the pile among 12 teams that compete in the previous edition of the championships hosted in Mexico and which was won by China.