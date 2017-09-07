Kenya: Homeboyz Hit Sony in Mumias

Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday defeated Sony Sugar by a solitary goal in a mid-week SportPesa Premier League match played at Mumias Sports complex.

Jeremiah Wanjala scored the only goal of the match yesterday 10 minutes to the break, a result that saw Homeboyz maintain their impressive form at home in the league this term.

Wanjala will however have to thank fellow strike partner Moses Mudavadi for his contribution in the run up to the all-important goal.

Having initially received a pass from David Okoth, Mudavadi did well to create shooting space for Wanjala at the edge of the danger area by escaping the attention of Sony defenders Alfred Onyango and Justine Omary.

The scorer then took his goal well by placing his shot at the far left corner of Sony goalkeeper Kevin Omondi's goalmouth. The three points saw Homeboyz move two places up to fourth in the SportPesa Premier League table of standings behind Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Posta Rangers, in that order.

"We were lucky to get the breakthrough in the first half but then had to work hard to protect this result," explained Mudavadi after the match.

Sony's Justine Monda and Victor Ademba were partly to blame for this result, having failed to convert some half-chances for the victors late in the second half.