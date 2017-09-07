7 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Three People Go Missing in Kisoro District After Heavy Rains

By Agencies

Three people have been reported missing in Kisoro District following heavy rains.

One of the missing persons has been identified as Theresa Nyirabachengera,52, a resident of Ikamiro in Buchimbiri Sub -county.

Mr Vincent Besigye, says Nyirabachengera was washed away by running water while harvesting Irish potatoes in her swampy garden.

He said two people who were working with Nyirabachengera were rescued.

Mr Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro District chairman says two children were also swept by storm water in Footo village, Nyakabande Sub-county.

He, however, declined to divulge details, saying a rescue team from the district is trying to find the missing children.

Mr David Kataratambi, the Ikamiro Local Council I chairperson, says the floods also destroyed crops in the neighbouring Kigyeyo, Rugarambiro and Kagunga villages in Bukimbiri Sub-county.

He says Muko-Rubuguri Road which connects the districts of Kisoro to Rubanda is currently impassable.

Most parts of western Uganda are experienced heavy rain on Wednesday.

