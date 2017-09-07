Africa: South Africa Contests FIFA Ruling to Replay Senegal

The Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ordered a replay of the qualification match between South Africa and… Read more »

Johannesburg — THE South African Football Association (SAFA) hinted at challenging the decision by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to replay the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal. According to FIFA, the decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee, Jospeh Lamptey, for match manipulation. FIFA's Disciplinary and Appeal Committees imposed the ruling. In their letter, FIFA further suggests that the match, which South Africa won 2-1 (following a controversial penalty Lamptey awarded) in Polokwane in November last year, will be replayed within the November 2017 international window. The exact date is to be confirmed in due course. SAFA said it was studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision. "SAFA wishes to also state categorically that it was in no way involved with any wrongdoing related to the actions of the referee, as stated in the FIFA report," the South African football mother body stated. In the meantime, all issues related to the matter will be handled by Senior Counsel, Norman Arendse, SAFA disclosed. In 1993, FIFA ordered a replay, at a neutral venue (France), after Egypt knocked Zimbabwe out of the 1994 World Cup qualifiers after crowd trouble in a match Egypt won 2-1at home.

