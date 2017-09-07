Nigeria: Govt, NARD Reach Agreement Towards Suspending Strike

Abuja — The federal government has reached an agreement with the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) that may lead to the suspension of the ongoing industrial action while efforts would be made to implement and further review the terms of the agreement.

The strike may be suspended Friday after NARD's meeting to consider the agreement reached with the federal government.

This decision was announced in a communique issued Thursday morning after a marathon meeting that started at 12.30pm on Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday between the federal government team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and NARD led by its President, Dr. Onyebueze John, and the President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogrima.

Other members of the conciliation committee included the executive members of NMA, NARD, Committee of Chief Medical Directors (CMDS)/Medical Directors (MDs), Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Ministry of Finance, Budget Office of the Federation (BOF), and National Salaries, Income & Wages Commission (NSIWC).

The meeting that was convened following the strike embarked upon by the resident doctors on September 4, 2017, considered the Memorandum of Terms of Settlement dated August 31, 2017, with the parties addressing the six-point issue of concern to the members of NARD.

