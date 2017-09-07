6 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: NBK Branches to Stay Closed Saturday for System Upgrade

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
National Bank CEO Wilfred Musau.
By Victor Juma

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) #ticker:NBK is investing millions of shillings in the upgrade of its core banking system, becoming the latest lender to advance its operating software to boost efficiency and introduce new products.

The switch to the latest version of BankFusion Universal Banking (BFUB) will be done on Saturday when the bank's branches will remain closed.

NBK's customers will however access alternative channels including mobile banking, ATMs, agents and merchant outlets.

The bank's CEO Wilfred Musau said the upgrade will enable the lender to improve customer experience and provide a wider range of products besides boosting efficiency.

"The core banking system upgrade will enable the bank to further increase its operational efficiencies and improve its compliance and risk management functionalities," Mr Musau said without disclosing the cost of the switch.

"It will also provide the bank an advanced banking platform to position itself for enhanced digital banking services for the customers."

NBK's platform also enables Islamic banking services.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) noted that there was no major acquisition or upgrade of existing core banking systems in the country last year.

Lenders had in previous years spent billions of shillings on the systems that have allowed them to launch Internet, agency and mobile banking, among other services.

This has improved their efficiencies while cutting costs, reducing the need for an expanded network of brick-and-mortar branches.

The uptake of digital channels has risen rapidly, allowing some banks like Barclays #ticker:BBK and Standard Chartered #ticker:SCBK to close some of their branches.

"The commercial banks business strategies are mainly driven by the capabilities of these core banking systems and other integrated systems," CBK says in its latest supervision report.

Kenya

Court Declines to Suspend New Poll Team

A lobby group has moved to court to challenge recent staff changes by the electoral body ahead of the repeat… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.