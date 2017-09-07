6 September 2017

Kenya: KCB Women's Volleyball Aim Playoffs Win

By Kennedy Motari

Nairobi — The KCB women's volleyball team head coach Vernon Khayinga believes his side can win all its two league matches against Nairobi Waters and Bungoma County.

The Bankers will this weekend be under the leadership of David Kinga when they travel to Wote, Makueni County for their second leg tie against league sides Nairobi Waters and Bungoma County.

Khayinga, who will miss the match since he is on international duty deputizing the national U23 women's coach Catherine Mabwi in Slovenia, believes his side can perform well under Kinga.

"The season for team KCB has been good. Today we have had two friendly matches one with the U23 and Kenya Prisons. The team has played well and we have to win all the remaining matches," Khayinga said.

KCB has been in intense training especially on blocks, reception, attacks and settings.

Khayinga says the team has learnt vital lessons from the three games and despite missing their instrumental player Doreen Marani who is with the national team, the coach is confident of positive results.

The Bankers meanwhile will be relying on Milgren Lutuvula and PhoscaKasisi when they head to Makueni for the next Kenya Volleyball Federation outing. The squad will play two league matches as well as the Makueni tournament.

"We have learned vital lessons from the three friendly games. For my players I think they are not used to this15 score format but I think they can do better. This format demands a lot of concentration from the players when they get to understand it more it will be great for me and for the team," Khayinga added.

The coach see's the friendlies as a perfect preparation for the busy schedule of the club as they seek to perform well in this seasons play offs.

"If you can see we have very many attachments within a very short time this season. We had to prepare for the fitness of our players. These friendlies have provided that and I think we will have to sit down and decide who to field."

