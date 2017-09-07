Kenya: Dafabet Opens 10 New Sports Outlets Across Kenya

Nairobi — Dafabet has taken a bold step towards increasing the physical retail presence by opening 10 more shops across Kenya.

The betting shops are located in Accra Road, Umoja Market, River Road, Kayole, Kawangware and Kitengela, all in Nairobi in addition to their flagship shop at Zimmerman.

Other outlets are in Naivasha, Eldoret Town, Eldoret Langas and Kakamega.

Dafabet shops will act as a one stop shop from where one will be able to register, deposit over the counter, place bets and withdraw over the counter at no extra costs.

Each shop is hiring a minimum of three staff in a move Dafabet said is committing to its pledge to create jobs for the Kenyan youth.

"Our commitment to create employment and opportunities for the Kenyan people is still as strong as it was from day one. The shops will act as on-ground customer service so that we can learn about the customer wants and needs hence improve as per the customers' expectations," said Business Development Manager, Bavon Nyamweya.

Dafabet said they are targeting to open over 60 shops by the end of the year.