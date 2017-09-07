Kenya: Duale, Keter Among MPs Facing Petitions

Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim has filed a petition challenging the re-election of Aden Duale as Garissa Township MP.

Mr Maalim is seeking to overturn the National Assembly majority leader's win on the grounds that his election was flawed.

He alleged that Mr Duale was not validly elected as the poll was marred by massive irregularities.

Mr Maalim wants the court to order the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to produce all voting material including voter registers, counterfoils used for all polling stations, electronic devices, and equipment used during the polls within 48 hours.

ALFRED KETER

At the same time, outspoken Nandi Hills Jubilee Party MP Alfred Keter's election has been challenged in the Eldoret High Court.

The petition has been filed by his main challenger in the elections, Benard Kitur, who was an independent candidate.

Speaking to journalists outside the High Court, Mr Kitur said he had evidence that would overturn the victory of Mr Keter, who won a second term in the August polls.

Mr Keter (top, right) was declared a winner after getting 23,959 votes against Mr Kitur's 13,751.

He claimed there were a lot of malpractices and massive rigging in the election that tilted the votes in favour of his competitor.

RAHIM DAWOOD

Meanwhile, former North Imenti MP Silas Muriuki on Wednesday won the first round of a legal battle challenging his rival Rahim Dawood's win after the court granted him orders to seal ballot papers.

And in Mandera, former county assembly Speaker Abdikadir Sheikh Hassan has challenged the election of Mandera East MP Hassan Omar Mohammed Maalim.

Similarly in Nairobi, Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi's election is being questioned by a loser, Stephen Mbogo of ODM.

Mr Mbogo alleges in his petition that the electoral commission did not adhere to its set regulations.