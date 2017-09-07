7 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 22 000 Tickets Available for Boks V All Blacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

There will be just 22 000 tickets available for the October 7 Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and All Blacks at Newlands.

Those tickets will go on sale from Monday, September 11 and fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so by visiting wprugby.computicket.com and all Computicket outlets from 12:00 onwards.

Western Province has warned that they are expecting the tickets to sell quickly with demand extremely high.

Season tickets are valid for the Test match with no further action required and scholars season tickets are strictly valid for Under-18s only in the designated scholars areas at the north and south ends of the ground.

Public ticket prices for Springboks v All Blacks at Newlands on Saturday, October 7:

Category One & Two: R950

Category Three: R850

Category Four: R450

Category Five (standing): R150

Scholars enclosures: R100 - (Dedicated Under-18 scholars enclosures at the north and south ends of the ground)

* Those with tickets for the Jan Pickard stand will not be able to take alcohol out onto the stands.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Billionaire Takes Company Public to Help Transform Finance Sector

The JSE listing of SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC Investments) reflects the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.