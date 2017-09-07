Kenya: Susumila Denies Claims of 'Illuminati' Praise Song

Coast-based musician Yusuf Kombo, popularly known as Susumila, has denied claims that he is set to drop a new single Tawire that would be praise of the satanic cult Illuminati, a that he has long been alleged to be a member of.

The Coastal blogosphere have been awash with news claiming that the Hidaya and Kide kide hitmaker has been forced to release a song in praise of the cult following his successful musical career.

Susumila is arguably the most highly rated musicians from the Coast with a gigs almost on a weekly basis.

According to the reports, Susumila is set to release the song Tawire (a phrase commonly used by witch doctors) in two weeks' time.

One of the terms in the song ' s lyric is the word 'Subihan' associated to a 'jini' (ghost) that he praises for helping him get a car, beautiful women and fame.

NEW SONG

The reports further alleges that Susumila is making this move after being forced by the dark forces to release the song or else they would turn their back on him and ensure his downfall.

However, the musician without confirming or denying the release of the said song, has refuted the claims maintaining that his musical success is as a result of nothing else but sheer hard work.

"I work hard boss, silali nahangaika . Kama umechunguza I' m very consistent in my work, I push my music alot kwa sababu ndio njia pekee inayolipa bills zangu. Hata vitabu vya dini vinasema asiyefanya kazi asile, Susumila said.

For the longest time, Susumila has been associated with the Illuminati and at one point when he lost his mother, its was alleged that he sacrificed her for fame and success.

The five huge rings, which he is always spotted with, have also been associated with the cult, allegations that Susumila has refuted them time and again.