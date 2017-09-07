7 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Mali: UN Peacekeepers Killed in Mali Ambush

Tagged:

Related Topics

By In Bamako, Mali

Bamako — ARMED rebels have killed two United Nations peacekeepers in the conflict-prone Mali. Two other members of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) have been seriously injured after the militants attacked their convoy. On Wednesday (Yesterday), the UN secretary general, António Guterres, condemned the attack.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families. "Guterres wished the injured peacekeepers a speedy recovery," his spokesperson said from New York. Mali has emerged the most hostile country for UN peacekeepers with more than 100 killed to date.

The Security Council established MINUSMA in 2013 to support political processes and carry out a number of security-related tasks in the West African country of 18 million. Some 11 000 UN peacekeepers have been deployed to ensure stability. Anarchy has characterised Mali following a coup in 2012. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta's government has battled to bring stability. - CAJ News

Mali

Giresse Resigns As Mali Coach

Mali coach Alain Giresse has resigned from his post barely 24-hours after a barren draw against Morocco in a Day Four… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.