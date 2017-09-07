Mali: UN Peacekeepers Killed in Mali Ambush

Bamako — ARMED rebels have killed two United Nations peacekeepers in the conflict-prone Mali. Two other members of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) have been seriously injured after the militants attacked their convoy. On Wednesday (Yesterday), the UN secretary general, António Guterres, condemned the attack.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families. "Guterres wished the injured peacekeepers a speedy recovery," his spokesperson said from New York. Mali has emerged the most hostile country for UN peacekeepers with more than 100 killed to date.

The Security Council established MINUSMA in 2013 to support political processes and carry out a number of security-related tasks in the West African country of 18 million. Some 11 000 UN peacekeepers have been deployed to ensure stability. Anarchy has characterised Mali following a coup in 2012. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta's government has battled to bring stability. - CAJ News