7 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Central African Republic: Scores Killed in Renewed CAR Clashes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — DOZENS of civilians have been killed and thousands displaced during escalating clashes between rival rebel groups in the Central African Republic.

In Bria, among the most volatile regions, at least seven people have been killed in the villages of Boungou and Ngoungoa. An unspecified number of other civilians have been killed in Sam-Ouandja following an attack blamed on the Lord's Resistance Army militants. Approximately 600 new households have been displaced. "This figure remains temporary because the partner continues to register people who keep coming in," said a spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The security situation in Alindao also remains precarious. Recent clashes between two armed groups left a man and a woman tending their fields killed. Armed men also looted a truck carrying humanitarian aid between Sibut and Grimari. In the explosive Kongbo region, about 7 000 refugees have sought safety at the UN mission in the country. The Central African country is gripped by violence between Islamic militants and Christian extremists. A peace deal that government and 14 armed groups signed in late June has been flouted and failed to regain elusive peace. - CAJ News

Central African Republic

To Be or Not to Be Chadian? Fleeing Central Africans Defy Traditional Ideas of Nationality

For Idrissa Haroum, the decision was pure and simple he wants to live where he is accepted. The 55-year-old Muslim from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.