Central African Republic: Scores Killed in Renewed CAR Clashes

Kinshasa — DOZENS of civilians have been killed and thousands displaced during escalating clashes between rival rebel groups in the Central African Republic.

In Bria, among the most volatile regions, at least seven people have been killed in the villages of Boungou and Ngoungoa. An unspecified number of other civilians have been killed in Sam-Ouandja following an attack blamed on the Lord's Resistance Army militants. Approximately 600 new households have been displaced. "This figure remains temporary because the partner continues to register people who keep coming in," said a spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The security situation in Alindao also remains precarious. Recent clashes between two armed groups left a man and a woman tending their fields killed. Armed men also looted a truck carrying humanitarian aid between Sibut and Grimari. In the explosive Kongbo region, about 7 000 refugees have sought safety at the UN mission in the country. The Central African country is gripped by violence between Islamic militants and Christian extremists. A peace deal that government and 14 armed groups signed in late June has been flouted and failed to regain elusive peace. - CAJ News