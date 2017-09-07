Kenya: 14-Year-Old Girl Detained for 7 Days in Fire Probe

A Form One student alleged to have started the Moi Girls School fire that killed nine of her schoolmates is likely to face three charges when police conclude investigations.

Senior assistant director of public prosecutions Alloys Kemo told the court that the student was arrested after preliminary investigations showed she could be liable for murder, arson, or assault.

He asked the court to allow the police to detain her for 10 more days to complete investigations. The 14-year-old on Wednesday followed court proceedings silently as her lawyer pleaded with the court to release her on bail.

Children's Court Magistrate Theresa Nyangena allowed police to detain the student at Kilimani police station for seven days to allow the conclusion of investigations.

"It is only after investigations are concluded that the DPP will make a determination on which charges to prefer against the suspect," said Mr Kemo, adding that P3 forms (used to report injuries) are still being processed.

ABSCONDING

Family lawyer Stanley Kangahi objected to the 10-day custody plea, saying the student and her mother, who was in court, have been cooperating with the police and that there were no sufficient reasons to detain her since the prosecution had not cited any fears of witness tampering or absconding.

But the magistrate allowed the police to hold her for seven days after which she can apply for bail.

"The court appreciates that the matter is of serious public interest and needs to be thoroughly investigated. It also involves a child hence the need for expeditious investigations and trial. Doing the best I can, I allow seven days in custody upon which an application for bail can be made," said Ms Nyangena.

The case being investigated arises from a deadly fire which engulfed Kabarnet dormitory at the school, leaving nine students dead and several others injured last Saturday.

THOME ESTATE

Police arrested the student on Tuesday at her Thome Estate home in Nairobi. They carried away a laptop and a phone with a simcard registered in the mother's name.

The girl was taken to court at about 11.45 am.

Her face was completely covered -- except for the eyes -- to conceal her identity because she is a minor.

Journalists found the suspect in the children's waiting room surrounded by investigators who helped her cover her face and shoulders with a colourful scarf. Outside, waiting in the corridor, was her mother, also covered in a scarf and who seemed overcome by emotion.

The slim girl with a tiny frame -- perhaps five feet two inches tall -- was dressed in grey trousers and rubber shoes as she was escorted by female plain-clothes investigators and her mother.

When the proceedings began, the suspect finally removed the scarf, revealing her face.

NEAT PONYTAIL

Chocolate-skinned with her hair pulled back to a neat ponytail, her calm and collected demeanour belied the atrocious charges levelled against her. She did not show any emotion as the prosecutor read the charges against her.

Her eyes darted between the prosecutors and lawyers seated in front of her and the battery of journalists filming her and clicking away.

Investigators said they zeroed in on the girl after interviewing a number of students.

During the first few days of the investigation, the suspect was allowed to stay with her family but when it became clear to the investigators that she was the main suspect, she was arrested.

RUN AWAY

Police held her for the night prior to appearing in court, fearing that she might harm herself or run away.

Investigations reveal that the suspect is from a family of three. Her elder sister is a third year university student while her younger brother is in lower primary.

The suspect told police that she wanted to be a writer after completing school, with a special inclination to "magic and cultish" stories which she told the police were the kind of articles she would like to write some day.