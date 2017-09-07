Kenya: Witness Says Accused Sent Her Abusive SMS

A former principal of Icaciri Girls' Secondary School, who is on trial for the murder of her husband, had threatened an M-Pesa attendant said to have been the first target for murder before the plan changed, a court was told.

The M-Pesa attendant, whose identity cannot be disclosed because she is a protected witness, told the court that before Mr Solomon Mwangi, the Principal of Kiru Boys' High School, was killed, Ms Jane Muthoni called her and also sent her abusive text messages.

The 28-year-old, who was operating at Kiria-ini trading centre, told Kiambu High Court Judge Joel Ngugi that Ms Muthoni accused her of having an illicit affair with Mr Mwangi who was killed in November last year.

Ms Muthoni and her co-accused, Isaac Ng'ang'a alias Gikuyu, have denied taking part in the murder.

M-PESA WORK

The witness told the court that although she interacted with Mr Mwangi often, their relationship was only to do with her M-Pesa work.

Mr Mwangi, she said, was referred to her by her customers, and he introduced himself as a quarry dealer but later, she established that he was a school principal, and sometimes he would do M-Pesa transactions of up to Sh140,000 in a day.

She told the court that on the night of January 12, last year, she received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Muthoni.

The caller, she said, asked her whether she knew someone by the name Mwangi and, in her response, she said that she knew many people by that name, but Muthoni became precise that she meant Mwangi of Kiru School.

WARNING

But even before she could respond, the caller continued, this time with a warning that she should keep off her husband before hanging up.

From then on, the witness said the caller kept sending her abusive and threatening text messages, one of which was read out in court.

"You are only 27 years old (and) I fear and wonder, wish, you could respect yourself as a lady. May be you are desperate for a husband, but having an affair with a man who is twice your age is shameful. You seem 2 (sic) cheap)."

Dr Peter Muriuki, a government pathologist, told the court after conducting a post-mortem on the body that the immediate cause of Mwangi's death was manual strangulation.

The body, he said, had both internal and external bruises.