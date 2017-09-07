Cameroon-U.S. - Exemplary Partners in Fighting Terrorism

President Paul Biya on September 6, 2017 received in audience the outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon, Michael Stephen Hoza. The audience was the occasion to celebrate the exemplary military and security cooperation between Cameroon and USA, especially the partnership in fighting against the terrorist group, Boko Haram in Far North Cameroon.

The US government is not only supporting Cameroon with military equipment but more importantly sent a contingent of 300 troops to assist in the provision of intelligence to Cameroonian defence and security forces on the war front. The US has also opened its military academies to Cameroonian students. On June 7, 2017 there was a send-off ceremony at the US Embassy in Yaounde for two young Cameroonians: Lixrine Epie admitted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Saffo Aurele admitted in the U.S.

Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Ambassador Michael Stephen Hoza after discussions with Prime Minister, Philemon Yang on September 5, 2017 talked of the growing cooperation between the USA and Cameroon in the health sector. Indeed, there is partnership between the two governments in the fight against HIV/AIDS and pandemics such as Ebolo fever championed by the Global Health Agenda. The two countries also cooperate to fight malaria in Cameroon. Cooperation between Cameroon and the USA also flourishes in the trade, economic and environment sectors.