Nigeria: Two People Feared Dead During Suleja Old Military Barrack Demolition

Two people, a male and a female were said to have lost their lives during the demolition of the old Suleja Military barrack at Rafin Sayin along Suleja- Abuja road.

The duo were said to have inhaled tear gas fired by the Law Enforcement Agents who led the demolition team to the site.

Our Correspondent gathered that the tear gas had to be fired to disperse the large crowd at the demolition site especially those who tried to resist the demolition order.

However, the General Manager of the state Urban Development Board, Malama Habiba Ahmed debunked the claim saying no death was recorded.

"Let anybody come with a proof of death by showing to us where the corpses were buried," the GM remarked.

Niger state government through the state Commissioner if Information, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa told Journalists that occupants of the site were staying there illegally and more so, they have been told on several occasions to vacate the area but they refused.

Our correspondent learnt that the disputed land was donated to the military authority in the 70s by the state government for temporary use as barracks for soldier but that it had been handed over back to the state government through an agreement signed by both parties in 2014.

The first attempt by the state government to demolish the site about two months ago was resisted but one life was said to have been lost during the attempt.