Nigeria: Benue, Taraba Begin Peaceful Demarcation of Contentious Boundaries

Jalingo — Governors Samuel Ortom and Darius Ishaku of Benue and Taraba States have finally agreed to peacefully demarcate the contentious boundary lines between the two states.

Several lives and property had been lost to bloody clashes for decades between the border communities of the two neighbouring states while several others were rendered homeless and destitute by the incessant clashes.

In a communique signed by both governors at the end of a meeting held at Ugba Youth Centre in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, the two governors expressed their resolve and commitment to work together for the progress and peaceful coexistence of their people.

The meeting followed a joint sensitisation tour of some of the border communities particularly Kente, Arufu and Akwana which came on the heels of a previous sensitisation tour by both governors to Kashimbilla and Mour district in May

The meeting, which was personally attended by the two governors and heads of security agencies and heads of traditional institutions of both states, was in furtherance to the two governors desire for sustainable peace among the border communities of the two states.

Acknowledging the peaceful atmosphere already existing among their people on the border corridors, the two governors urged them to continue to live together peacefully.

In the same vein, both governors resolved that their deputies in conjunction with their various state boundary commissions should liaise with the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to work out modalities for the demarcation.

The two states further resolved that at the end of the demarcation exercise, all persons and communities that fall on either side of the divide must obey and respect the tenancy and norms of the divide.