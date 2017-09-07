7 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Airtel, Netcare SA, 82 Others Beat Entry Deadline for the Seras

The organisers of the sustainability, enterprise and responsibility awards otherwise known as The SERAS CSR Awards Africa have announced a list of eighty -four organisations that beat the deadline for the submission of entries for the 2017 edition.

According to a statement issued by the company, the list of organisations include Fidelity bank, GTbank, Diageo, Lafarge, Sahara Energy, Shell, Chevron, Tolaram group, 9Mobile, FCMB and FrieslandCampina. Others are; Multichoice, Access Bank, NetCare SA, SOSA SA, Airtel, Nigerian Breweries, NCC, Safaricom, iSON group and CocaCola.

According to media officer of The SERAS, Mr. Michael Ogunbanwo, "We are indeed delighted at the quality of participation thus far. Noteworthy for us is the fact that we have so many first time entrants for The SERAS this year. For us, this clearly is an indicator of the wide acceptability of the worksTruContact CSR Nigeria- initiators of the awards, in promoting and standardising corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Nigeria and Africa.

We have continued to receive enquiries from organisations from other parts of Africa seeking to participate. This informed our decision to extending the deadline for entries coming from the southern and eastern Africa regions till September 10th, 2017. Next stage would be the verification exercise which would see us going to the fields to verify and authenticate claims made by entrants and also gather visual materials for the judges' panel."

The annual awards, which first held in 2007, was said to have since grown to become the prime corporate awards promoting and measuring corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Africa. Key industry stakeholders rate it as the industry gold standard recognition for impactful investment in CSR and sustainability. Though in its eleventh cycle, the tenth edition saw participation from organisations from across Africa such as Angola, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Botswana and Ghana for the first time.

The theme for the 2017 awards is-Transformational Sustainability: From Social Responsibility to Social Impact.

This edition of the awards seeks to uncover the brands that have walked their talks in the real sense and unravel the links between investments/interventions and the actual impacts of these in communities where organisations do business and the general society at large.

The award is open to large, medium and small scale, not- for- profit organisations, as well as public sector organizations. Twenty honors would be up for grab in line with the sustainable development goals as set by the United Nations.

