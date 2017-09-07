Kenya: Nasa Leaders Meet to Strategise on Oct 17 Poll

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance says they have laid down plans to seal all possible loopholes for rigging.

Led by the former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and ex-Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, the politicians held a meeting on Thursday morning to chart the way forward regarding the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

Muthama who is part of the NASA presidential campaign secretariat said they will conduct strategised campaigns to ensure their candidate wins in the new poll.

"We will protect our presidential candidate's votes; we have put forward strategies to ensure the day the election will be held, Jubilee will have no chance to mess or steal our votes," said Muthama.

He said Members of Parliament in the NASA coalition will lead in intensive campaigns in their respective constituencies with the help of the other elected leaders.