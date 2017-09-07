Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Trashes Mnangagwa GNU Report, Says Wouldn't Agree to an UN-Elected Government

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has moved quickly to deny media reports that he has been meeting with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a view to forming a transitional government in the post-Mugabe era.

An online news agency reported this week, quoting unnamed high level government officials, diplomats and intelligence reports that Mnangagwa, a long time lieutenant of the president, was working on a transitional government that will include Tsvangirai and exiled white commercial farmers.

The involvement of Tsvangirai, according to the report, is to stem the orgy of violence that has been associated with the previous elections.

It also quoted Tsvangirai confirming that a meeting had been scheduled with Mnangagwa although it was yet to materialise.

"I've never met with Mnangagwa's people to discuss cooperation or coalition. There was an intention expressed by Mnangagwa's people for us to meet to discuss various issues, but that meeting never took place," read the report.

However, Tsvangirai, speaking through his spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, cast aspersions at the report.

"For the record, President Morgan Tsvangirai has never held any meeting with Mnangagwa, whom he last met four years ago during the time of the inclusive government," said Tamborinyoka.

Tsvangirai, who was part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) following the disputed and bloody 2008 elections, said he "will never be party to any government formed outside of elections."

Tsvangirai added: "We are a democratic party that values the legitimacy that stems from the people's involvement through a democratic process of elections. As such, President Tsvangirai will never be party to any deal that falls outside the democratic values of legitimacy and elections.

Mnangagwa, who for a long time was seen as the natural successor to Mugabe when he eventually steps down, has been facing internal opposition from another faction grouped around Mugabe's wife, Grace, who is said to be keen on replacing his husband.

This has literally torn the ruling party into two dominant factions, Team Lacoste led by Mnangagwa and G40 led by Grace.

Tsvangirai, who has been accused of being a spectator while the ruling party factions tear each other apart, says he will use the newly formed MDC Alliance to redeem Zimbabwe from its current problems.

"The MDC is a genuine and sincere member of that functional Alliance and will not engage in any other clandestine deal that seeks to undermine both the integrity of the Alliance and the legitimate process of elections," he said.