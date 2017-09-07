6 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Trashes Mnangagwa GNU Report, Says Wouldn't Agree to an UN-Elected Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has moved quickly to deny media reports that he has been meeting with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a view to forming a transitional government in the post-Mugabe era.

An online news agency reported this week, quoting unnamed high level government officials, diplomats and intelligence reports that Mnangagwa, a long time lieutenant of the president, was working on a transitional government that will include Tsvangirai and exiled white commercial farmers.

The involvement of Tsvangirai, according to the report, is to stem the orgy of violence that has been associated with the previous elections.

It also quoted Tsvangirai confirming that a meeting had been scheduled with Mnangagwa although it was yet to materialise.

"I've never met with Mnangagwa's people to discuss cooperation or coalition. There was an intention expressed by Mnangagwa's people for us to meet to discuss various issues, but that meeting never took place," read the report.

However, Tsvangirai, speaking through his spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, cast aspersions at the report.

"For the record, President Morgan Tsvangirai has never held any meeting with Mnangagwa, whom he last met four years ago during the time of the inclusive government," said Tamborinyoka.

Tsvangirai, who was part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) following the disputed and bloody 2008 elections, said he "will never be party to any government formed outside of elections."

Tsvangirai added: "We are a democratic party that values the legitimacy that stems from the people's involvement through a democratic process of elections. As such, President Tsvangirai will never be party to any deal that falls outside the democratic values of legitimacy and elections.

Mnangagwa, who for a long time was seen as the natural successor to Mugabe when he eventually steps down, has been facing internal opposition from another faction grouped around Mugabe's wife, Grace, who is said to be keen on replacing his husband.

This has literally torn the ruling party into two dominant factions, Team Lacoste led by Mnangagwa and G40 led by Grace.

Tsvangirai, who has been accused of being a spectator while the ruling party factions tear each other apart, says he will use the newly formed MDC Alliance to redeem Zimbabwe from its current problems.

"The MDC is a genuine and sincere member of that functional Alliance and will not engage in any other clandestine deal that seeks to undermine both the integrity of the Alliance and the legitimate process of elections," he said.

Zimbabwe

South African Govt to Explain New Special Permit Conditions

HOLDERS of the Zimbabwean Special Permit (ZSP) in South Africa will tomorrow learn about new conditions that have been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.