Improved Midwifery Care Access Initiative (IMCAI)-Malawi says there are still a myriad gaps in the delivery of midwifery services in the country, and has since embarked on a campaign that the problem is brought to a halt.

IMCAI Malawi executive director, Dan Kawaye, told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that their aim "is to increase access to quality sexual, reproductive and maternal and child health services through midwifery."

According to him, studies show the current midwife to expectant mother ratio in the country is 1: 1209 which is against conventional standards stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO) of 1:175.

Kawaye said: "Our programs are in line with Sustainable Development Goal 3 which focusses on reduction of maternal mortality. Malawi is a country with one of the highest maternal mortality ratio in the world which is currently estimated at 439/100, 000 live births.And some of the major contributing factors are shortage of qualified staffs and unsafe traditional or cultural practices."

He said their plan is "to support" as many nurse midwives as possible specifically those who have not yet been recruited by the government.

Nyasa Times findings indicate that well-trained midwives could help avert roughly two thirds of all maternal deaths; and, they could also deliver 87 per cent of all essential sexual, reproductive, maternal and newborn health services.

Kawaye said they are currently enganged in a number of fundraising activities to raise funds for the organization.

He revealed that Bossaro Music Group is one of the very first well-wishers to support their initiative. The group--comprising Iceberg and Cyclone--will be holding a show in the commercial capital Blantyre on September 23,whose proceeds will go towards IMCAI-Malawi.

Patrons will have to part way with K1000 for the show that will also feature performances by Hyphen, Piksy, Rina and Black Jack, among others at Blue Elephant in the city from 8 pm.

The first 10 entrants will get free Bossaro t-shirts.

Iceberg, real name Dalitso Mtambo, said he was happy to be engaged in an initiative whose purpose is for the common good of all Malawians.

"We've a role to play in increasing awareness as artists. At Bossaro, we recognize that safe motherhood is such an important issue to everyone," said Mtambo.

Bossaro Music Group has recently, also, undertaken other charitable initiatives towards Zingwangwa Health Centre Maternity Wing and Rotary Club in Blantyre.