Botswana: Govt Embraces People With Disability

Kanye — Kgosi Kwelagobe Mookodi of Kanye says people living with disability in Botswana are endowed with rights and human dignity on equal basis with other community members.

Kgosi Mookodi was officiating at the launch of Kanye Independent Living Centre (KILC)'s two day workshop in Kanye on Monday. He noted that people living with disability should not be belittled, adding that as dikgosi they did not appreciate anyone who had a negative attitude towards them.

He said government had initiated different programmes such as the gender affairs grants geared at financially supporting them.

Kgosi Mookodi shared that although the government appreciated and empowered people living with disability, it was not enough, thus he pleaded with private entities to lend a helping hand.

He explained that people living with disability participated in the socio-economic development of the country and should be encouraged to venture into sport and or any other industry that would give them a platform to express their potential.

Kgosi Mookodi also applauded women who find themselves single in parenting children living with disabily , pointing out that they should wholeheartedly care for them, knowing that they were 'God- sent gifts'.KILC secretary, Ms Connie Otukile, who is living with disability said the centre was a conduit between people living with disability and relevant authorities.

She said through this platform, communication would be effective as people living with disability would interact with coordinators to identify their needs and how they could solicit help.

Ms Otukile said, 'just like everybody, God created people living with disability for a purpose," adding that some were bread winners.

Ms Otukile also encouraged people living with disability to stand up and face challenges with a positive attitude, emphasising that when they reached their destination they would realise it was worth the battle.

She asked guardians and parents of children living with disability not to spoil them but rather teach them to be responsible citizens of tomorrow. BOPA

Source : BOPA