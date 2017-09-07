Botswana: Maseng Advises Good Hope Micro Business Association

Good Hope — The Good Hope Micro Business Association has been applauded for forming an association that will accord small business people an opportunity to address their challenges with one voice.

This was said by the Good Hope District Crop Farmers Association secretary, Mr Johnson Maseng at the launch of the association on Saturday.

He said by speaking with one voice as owners of tuck shops or any other small business, their voices would be heard and challenges easily resolved.

Mr Maseng further advised members of the new association to abide by their constitution, adding that for their association to triumph, they should abide by the rules at all times.

On another note, he said it was not going to be easy, and that members should be prepared for the challenges they would encounter on the way.

He noted that they would face criticism on the way, but said it should not stop them from achieving their goals.

In addition, he said as crop farmers association, they were encouraged because it showed that the district was growing and developing.

Good Hope Micro Business Association chairperson, Mr Boifang Tumetsane said their aim was to access opportunities that the government has.

He also said they needed to encourage each other as micro business owners.

"This is a platform for us to meet and discuss our challenges and exchange ideas on how we can solve them," he said.

He also advised members that it was important to support each other's business.

Giving a word of encouragement, Good Hope councillor, Mr Ogopotse Modibedi applauded the team for the initiative.

He said it would assist them in many ways, adding that if there was a law that oppressed them as an association, speaking with one voice would help them pass the message.

Cllr Modibedi also advised members not to bypass their constitution, but to abide by it all the time.

He encouraged them to work closely with the Good Hope Sub-district Council and to familiarise themselves with the relevant departments.

He also encouraged them to extend the membership to other parts of the Good Hope Mabule constituency.

Source : BOPA