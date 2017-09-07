Serowe — Principal programmes officer for the Central District, Master Johnson says they have managed to uncover talent in preparation for the national athletics constituency competitions scheduled for September 16 at the Francistown Sports Complex.

Johnson said this at the regional constituency athletics competitions held recently at Serowe Sports Complex.

"Our programme is still on its infancy, because of some teething problems, we have not done as per our target, however, we have reached a desirable milestone," he said.

He said the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development's decision to introduce athletics constituency tournament this year was prompted by young people doing well in athletics, adding that the intention was to identify talent at an early age and assist them reach their potential.

"We have realised that we have potential in this aspect, therefore we have introduced athletics in the constituency sports tournament to enhance participation by the youth, unearth and develop their sporting talent.

Our aim is to empower athletes to be more competitive and efficient at an early age, and we are slowly going that route," he said.

The Northern region encompasses five districts, which are North West, North East, Chobe, Central and Francistown.

Johnson noted that they had selected top eight qualifiers in every category, who are eligible for participation at the national competitions.

"Participation is overwhelming, which means our youth have been in dire need for this development.

This tournament has brought remarkable results from our sub-district level eliminations.

I am sure we are going to stage a tough competition for our southern counterparts," he said.

Source : BOPA