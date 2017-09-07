Malawi: MEC Calls for Nomination of Candidates for By-Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says presentation of nomination papers for the October 17, 2017 by-elections will take place on September 17.

In a statement that was signed by Chief Elections Officer, Harris Potani, candidates and their representatives were being asked to stick to a schedule and time that will be allocated to them by their Returning Officers on the presentation day.

"The Commission is further encouraging all aspirants to take their nomination papers to specified places for pre inspection on Thursday, September 7, 2017," reads the press release.

It further asked interested parties to ensure that candidates meet required qualifications as there will not be substitution of candidates in a case one was disqualified.

"Aspiring candidates should also ensure that they have attached to their nomination papers evidence of deposit of their nomination fees," he added

He said the fees should be deposited with FDH Bank before presentation of nomination papers.

Nomination fees for male Parliamentary Elections candidates is K200, 000 while for females is K150, 000. For male Local Government Elections candidates is K20, 000 while for female aspirants it is K15, 000.

Candidates were then reminded that nomination papers could be presented on their behalf by their representatives in the event that they were unable to be present on the day.