7 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MEC Calls for Nomination of Candidates for By-Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ireen Kayira - Mana

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says presentation of nomination papers for the October 17, 2017 by-elections will take place on September 17.

In a statement that was signed by Chief Elections Officer, Harris Potani, candidates and their representatives were being asked to stick to a schedule and time that will be allocated to them by their Returning Officers on the presentation day.

"The Commission is further encouraging all aspirants to take their nomination papers to specified places for pre inspection on Thursday, September 7, 2017," reads the press release.

It further asked interested parties to ensure that candidates meet required qualifications as there will not be substitution of candidates in a case one was disqualified.

"Aspiring candidates should also ensure that they have attached to their nomination papers evidence of deposit of their nomination fees," he added

He said the fees should be deposited with FDH Bank before presentation of nomination papers.

Nomination fees for male Parliamentary Elections candidates is K200, 000 while for females is K150, 000. For male Local Government Elections candidates is K20, 000 while for female aspirants it is K15, 000.

Candidates were then reminded that nomination papers could be presented on their behalf by their representatives in the event that they were unable to be present on the day.

Malawi

IMCAI Malawi for Increased Access to Midwifery Care

Improved Midwifery Care Access Initiative (IMCAI)-Malawi says there are still a myriad gaps in the delivery of midwifery… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.