RETIRED Brigadier -General, Agrippah Mutambara has denied any involvement in the Gukurahundi atrocities, saying the operation was a covert military project known only by President (then PM) Robert Mugabe and a few people.

He was addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader said he never trained or commanded the notorious Fifth Brigade which is accused of killing an estimated 20 000 civilians in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces in the 1980s.

"There is misinformation on the roles that I might have played in the army. My first assignment in the army was commandant of the Zimbabwe Staff College which had nothing to do with the Fifth brigade. I never trained, I never commanded the Fifth brigade and this should be understood," said Mutambara.

The ZimPF leader admitted commanding several battles in Mozambique during operations against apartheid backed RENAMO. He, however, said the Gukurahundi operation was a closely guarded secret which was known only by very few people.

"I want you to understand that what happened during Gukurahundi was a guarded secret even amongst top commanders. For me, the only indication that something was afoot was the fact that I could have maybe seen some vehicles which I had never seen before and I did not know where they were going. But otherwise we were not privy to anything," said the former Ambassador to Russia.

Mutambara stressed that the only brigades which he commanded were the fourth brigade in Masvingo and the Bulawayo-based six brigade.

Former Vice-President and opposition National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has also claimed that President Mugabe sanctioned the atrocities without the knowledge of his cabinet.

The campaign, which was carried out under the guise of hunting down armed dissidents, left over an estimated 20 000 civilians dead.

Despite Mutambara's denial, deported author Judith Todd has told in her book how she was raped by Mutambara for her role in exposing the Matebeleland human rights violations at the height of the Gukurahundi.

In his address Tuesday, Mutambara also said the First Lady Grace Mugabe was inadvertently campaigning for the opposition parties by the way she conducts herself in public.

"We should not blame Grace because each time she opens her mouth she is campaigning for the opposition. She is part of us. We encourage her to speak more," said Mugabe.

Mutambara said Grace was unfit to hold such a position because of her disrespect for the people.

"When you look at Grace, you cannot compare her with the late wives of Joshua Nkomo and Simon Muzenda. She dresses down elderly people like toys. I cannot feel comfortable with a first lady who is disrespectful. A First Lady who teaches youths to unleash violence on people who have got opposing views," said Mutambara.