THERE has been a significant increase in the number of violations perpetrated in defence of the First Family or to further the Mubabes's political interests, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP)'s August report said.

The monthly report said five hundred and seven, out of 745 of the victims were male, while 238 were female and four hundred and eighty six of the 546 perpetrators were male.

According to the report, amongst the perpetrators were security agents that include officers from the ZRP, army and the CIO. They were responsible for a combined 11.4% of cases.

"War Veterans have not featured prominently as perpetrators in the last few months, this may be due to the falling out of the war veterans body with the ruling Zanu PF party," said the August report.

It said those who resist or criticize the First Family have been the targets of Zanu PF activists and out of the eight intra-party cases of violence recorded in August seven were recorded in the ruling party.

"ZPP has noted a sharp increase in political conflict but a contradicting drop in the number violations and number of victims for the month of August," said ZPP.

"Freedom of expression came under attack as political activists were arrested for expressing their opinions on social media or harassed for donning regalia that was seen as poking fun at the First Family."

ZPP said the arrest of war veteran Victor Matemadanda, triggered by a T-shirt which ridiculed First Lady Grace Mugabe, was an affront to freedom of expression.

Another Zanu PF supporter, Energy Mutodi was also picked up by the police for expressing his opinion on Facebook. He was subsequently beaten up by known Zanu PF activists while on bail.

ZPP added, "The majority of victims remained unknown because they were not prepared to risk retribution for exposing the abuses."

Although President Mugabe condemned violence perpetrated by a group associated with his party, ZPP said he also directed that the perpetrators be attacked violently before being handed to the police.

ZPP also said Zanu PF intra-party conflicts resulted in violent skirmishes at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of the late Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, Shuvai Mahofa on 20 August.

"A suspected Vice President Mnangagwa aligned faction Lacoste is alleged to have heckled Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's 12 minute address resulting in a security agent assaulting one of the mourners," said the report.