Zimbabwe: Econet Launches Elevate Virtual Call Centre - First in the World

Econet Zimbabwe has launched a virtual call centre (VCC), the first of its kind in the world, which will help young people aged between 16 and 34 earn a living in the comfort of their homes while they provide customer care services for the mobile network provider.

Addressing guests at the launch of the Elevate Virtual Call Centre in Harare Tuesday, Econet Wireless Chief Operations Officer, Fayaz King, said the latest innovation enabled youths from across the country to work from wherever they are and at their convenient time.

"It is all about youth empowerment, job creation and entrepreneurship. Sixty-five percent of Africans are below the age of 35 and that signifies an opportunity as well as a challenge and we know that employment is a key and have a solution for you," he said.

He said the VCC was all about re-imagining the world of work and getting to use the most valuable resources that the country has, the human resource.

"What is important is the change of our mind-set and to combine basic things. We need to ask what the biggest challenge is and what advantage we have in Zimbabwe. We are the most literate people in the world and wealth is in our minds, so we will mentor the best brains," he said.

The Elevate Virtual Call Centre is open to Econet youth customers and will provide support in different areas of life and already has 4000 registered youths who use their personal laptops, cellphones and connectivity to provide customer services to Econet subscribers.

The youths are first registered and trained online before being examined in six different areas of competences on customer care services which they have to pass with 90 percent and above.

On passing the examinations, they will then receive a three day induction at Econet offices on how to take care of customers.

"The youths first have to register via *177# or through our website www.elevateyouth.co.zw. After registration they then earn points through recharging their Econet lines with $1 airtime earning 100 points. They will then have to redeem 5000 points, which is equivalent to $50 airtime for them to access our online training programme," said Jonathan Neshena, head of the VCC.

He said on completion of the induction course they are then admitted into the programme where they will earn money.

"Phase one of the programme is called the Out Bond Calling, where if the Elevate Ambassador initiates a call to sell a product. Expect that one can make an average 190 calls a day and of those, 34 will be able to cell and they will get a commission of 80 cents, this will give them an average of $600 per month," he said.

The second phase, the IN Bond Calling, he said, was when the Elevate Ambassador answered calls from customers and gave solutions.

He said they anticipated that they would receive an average 220 calls at a commission of 10 cents per call, which was $22 per day, thus they could make an average $484 per day.

"This is something that has been tested and we know these are achievable figures; all you need are the right connection tools," he said.

Neshena said the deal allowed the youths to earn money while they pursued other commitments as they determined their own working hours.