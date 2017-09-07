Zimbabwe: Mugabe Snubs Corruption Commission Event, Goes to Politburo Instead

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe snubbed the hyper-publicised Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) campaign launch which took place this Wednesday in Harare leaving provincial affairs minister Miriam Chikukwa to act as guest of honour.

Mugabe was supposed to officiate at the kick-off event of the one-year-long Anti-corruption national public education and awareness campaign aimed at raising public awareness on the nature and ills of corruption as well as mechanisms for redress.

The high table was conspicuously largely unoccupied as even ministers were in no show except people who filled a small number of hundreds of seats in the City Sports Centre.

Mugabe has, in the past, accused the corruption watchdog of using its mandate to settle political scores amid accusations that it was being used by Lacoste fronted by vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa to terrorise the G40 faction whose face has been Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

The First Lady Grace Mugabe, who has also in the recent past exonerated Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo who was being investigated by ZACC on charges of embezzling Zimdef funds, is supposedly a backer of the G40 faction.

On Wednesday, the media was left wondering whether the snub by Mugabe was because of the allegations that ZACC has been reduced to just another tool for factional wars centred over who will succeed him or because the First Family itself has not done much to fight the vice.

Although it was known that Mugabe was to later attend a politburo meeting, it later turned out that Chikukwa was not even standing in for him as she read her own speech instead of her boss's suggesting Mugabe had effectively snubbed the event.

In her remarks, ZACC campaign manager Farai Chinyani said, "Corruption fights back but we fight harder... You can see we had a bit of a glitch in starting but we are not here to wait for people but we are here to work for people."

The body's investigations have, on several occasions, been affected by executive interference including the visit to Avondale Police Station by vice president Phelekezela Mphoko demanding the release of Zinara bosses who were facing fraud charges of nearly $1, 3 million.

However Chikukwa was quick to remind the crowd in her address that the President is totally behind the fight against graft which has "become a menace to development in Zimbabwe".

"As you recall His Excellency President Mugabe spoke against corruption at Heroes Acre telling even police on the roads to stop it... The political will is there. Stick to your mandate without fear or favour and don't be used by anybody," Chikukwa said.

Several ZACC bosses have been either implicated or fired for indulgence in corrupt activities. The body reports to the Office of the President and Cabinet.