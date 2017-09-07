7 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: ONLF Apologizes Accusations Against Somali Officials

The spokesman of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), Abdulkadir Sheikh Hassan Hagoog (Adani), has apologized accusations against several Somali government officials.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Hagoog announced his apology to Somali MP, Mustaf Dhuhulow and Bashir Goobe, who he accused this week of involving the extradition of Abdikarim Qalbi Dhagah to Ethiopia.

"On behalf of ONLF, I offer my sincere apology to Mustaf Dhuhulow and Bashiir Goobe over my previous allegations of handing Qalbi Dhagah to Ethiopia," said Hagoog during the interview with Radio Shabelle.

On Wednesday, Somali Federal government has declared that it has extradited Qalbi Dhagah to Ethiopia for plotting terror attacks in the country, in line with an agreement between the two nations.

