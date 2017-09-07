Somalia: Powerful Blast Hits Busy Restaurant in Kismayo Town

A powerful explosion was reported ripped through a busy restaurant in the southern Somali port town of Kismayo, about 500Km south of Mogadishu on Thursday.

Witness said they heard a loud blast resulted from a land mine bomb planted inside the cafe, frequented by local officials and high-profile people.

Reports from the seaside city indicate that the details of the casualties remained unclear, as the security forces of Jubbaland administration are probing the incident.

The restaurant is said to be belonging a member of Jubbaland Parliament, but, Radio Shabelle could not independently verify the information.

The city has been relatively calm following routine security operations by Jubbaland troops, backed by Kenyan military for the past few months, according to the Police.