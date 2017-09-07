Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's roller hockey team are playing this Thursday Argentina (defending champions) in the quarter-finals of the World Championship, taking place in Nanjing, China.

To reach this stage, Angola finished unbeaten in the group stage of group B, by thrashing the Netherlands (18-1), the United States of America (32-1) and Egypt (24-1) and totalled nine points.

Argentina defeated Portugal (5-2), France (5-2) and Italy (6-1) in group A, totalling nine points.

The Angolan João Pinto leads the list of top scorers with 23 goals.