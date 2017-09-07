7 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Opposition APN President Congratulates MPLA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The president of the National Patriotic Alliance (APN), Quintino Moreira, on Wednesday congratulated the MPLA and its candidate, João Lourenço, for the victory in the country's August 23 general election.

Reacting on Wednesday to the final results announced by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Quintino Moreira stated that they should be received in a peaceful and orderly manner.

He considered that the results demonstrate the will of the people, who chose the best, in this case the MPLA and its candidate.

He praised the maturity of the Angolan people during the electoral process, who voted in a peaceful way and knew how to fulfill their duty of citizenship.

The official national final results, released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), place the MPLA first, with 4,157,302 votes (61.05%).

With a qualified majority, the MPLA elected its candidates for President and Vice President of the Republic, João Lourenço and Bornito de Sousa, respectively, as well as 150 of the 220 MPs to the National Assembly.

Angola

Agency Confirms Ruling Party's Poll Victory

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) Wednesday confirmed the victory of the ruling MPLA party in Angola's August 23… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.