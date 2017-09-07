Luanda — The president of the National Patriotic Alliance (APN), Quintino Moreira, on Wednesday congratulated the MPLA and its candidate, João Lourenço, for the victory in the country's August 23 general election.

Reacting on Wednesday to the final results announced by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Quintino Moreira stated that they should be received in a peaceful and orderly manner.

He considered that the results demonstrate the will of the people, who chose the best, in this case the MPLA and its candidate.

He praised the maturity of the Angolan people during the electoral process, who voted in a peaceful way and knew how to fulfill their duty of citizenship.

The official national final results, released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), place the MPLA first, with 4,157,302 votes (61.05%).

With a qualified majority, the MPLA elected its candidates for President and Vice President of the Republic, João Lourenço and Bornito de Sousa, respectively, as well as 150 of the 220 MPs to the National Assembly.