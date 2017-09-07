Luanda — The National Electoral Commission (CNE) congratulated on Wednesday the ruling MPLA party for its victory in the country's fourth general election.

CNE charperson André da Silva Neto congratulated the MPLA after announcing the final results of the electoral process.

"To the winning political force I addresse the sincere congratulations, convinced that it has earned the confidence of most of the voters and that will do its best to fulfill the wishes of the Angolans, who proudly celebrate the victory, without defeat for defeated political forces", he emphasized.

So, the MPLA elects its candidates for President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa Baltasar Diogo.

The MPLA also obtains a qualified majority, achieving 150 of the 220 MPs to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the CNE president extended his congratulations to the other competing political forces for participating in the party of democracy, appealing them to keep serene and respect the will of citizens expressed at the polls.

It is necessary to know how to lose with "dignity and humility" and to prepare well the next election, to take place in five years, according to the Constitution, he warned.

Angola is a rule of law state and defeated parties have the option of asserting their rights through legally established mechanisms and not through physical, moral or psychological threats, recalled the CNE chairperson.

On the other hand, he lamented the attitude of some competing forces, which imbued with "bad faith" sought to confuse the international community in an attempt to discredit the electoral process and the CNE's commitment to holding credible elections.