7 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié - Peasants Benefit From Agricultural Tools

Cuito — The peasants of the localities of Chimbamba, Ndulo Epalanga, Cacombo, Chiuco, Chomba and ChicumbiTaca,Andulo municipality, central Bié province, benefited from axes and other agricultural implements this year.

This was said to Angop on Wednesday by the Andulo municipal administrator, Moisés Américo Cachipaco, adding that there have been made available 500 tons of fertilizers for the 2017/2018 agricultural campaign to start in September, which will be allocated to the peasants of 200 associations and seven agricultural cooperatives covering 65 families.

He also urged peasants to preserve the maize, bean and other seeds to secure the agricultural season.

With na average population of 258.161 inhabitants, most of them being peasants, the agricultural production of Bié province is mainly based on the growing of maize, bean cassava, peanut, Arabica coffee and others.

During the 2016/2017 agricultural season, it was cropped 97.246 hectares in Andulo municipality, representing an increase of 7.000 hectares in relation to the previous campaign.

