6 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2017 - Petro De Luanda Beat Asa, Take Lead

Luanda — Petro de Luanda took the lead of the national championship of the I division ?Girabola? 2017 after beating Wednesday Atletico Sport Aviação (ASA) 2-1, ahead of the 20th round calendar played at Luanda's Coqueiros stadium.

The athletes Tiago Azulão and Carlinhos scored one each for Petro de Luanda at 16 and 64, respectively.

While Bena netted the consolatory goal for ASA at 90 minutes.

With the result Petro de Luanda take the lead

with 53 points, two more compared to the second-placed 1º de Agosto.

ASA remain in the 12th place with 22 points, whereas, Santa Rita de Cássia do Uige rank 16th.

Check bellow general results:

JGM do Huambo - Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte 3-0

Kabuscorp do Palanca - Santa Rita de Cássia do Uige 3-1

Académica do Lobito - 1º de Maio de Benguela 1-3

Recreativo da Caála do Huambo - FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico 0-0

1º de Agosto - Desportivo da Huila 3-0

Interclube - Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul 1-0

Progresso da Lunda Sul - Progresso do Sambizanga 0-2

ASA - Petro de Luanda

