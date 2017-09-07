Luanda — After being dismissed from the national basketball pre-squad, wduring preparation for the African Championship (Afrobasket2017), and failed to reach an agreement with 1º de Agosto, the center Valdelicio Joaquim signed a one-year deal with the Argentina?s Obras de Basket Buenos Aires, Angop learnt on Wednesday from an official source.

With 2.08 meters, Valdelicio is indicated by the local press, as the club's biggest signing this season, whose average age is 24 years, being the Angolan, with 27, the oldest of the team.

According to the athlete, national champion with Recreativo do Libolo, is a great opportunity for his career and hopes to match the expectations of the team, which is currently training in Spain.

Based in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, the club was founded on May 27, 1917, by the workers of the public company "Obras Sanitárias de la Nación".