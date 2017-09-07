7 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo Sports Directorate Ensures Institutional Support to Domant FC

Panguila — The provincial director of Youth and Sports of Bengo, José Domingos Muginga da Silva, guaranteed in Caxito the institutional support of the Government of Bengo to Domant FC, who ill play the national first division football championship (Girabola2018).

Speaking to ANGOP, the official expressed his satisfaction with the return of Domant FC to the first division league, praising the attitude of supporters, coaches, members of the club managing board and the population in general that directly or indirectly did everything to achieve this.

The representative of the province of Bengo became the first team to qualify for Girabola 2018, after beating on Sunday ASK Dragão of Uíge by 2-1 in Caxito, for group A of the zonal qualifying tournament.

Domant return to the first division championship, two years after having relegated, being the last the first participation of a representative of the province in Girabola.

The Domant FC of Bula Atumba was founded on May 23, 2005 and will play host their games at the Estádio Municipal do Dande in Caxito, with a capacity of seating 5,000 people.

