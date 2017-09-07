Luanda — The complaints of the opposition political forces, which competed in the country?s August 23 general election, analysed and addressed on Wednesday in plenary by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), were considered obscure, deficient, untimely and unfounded.

This statement was made at a press conference by the CNE's spokeswoman, Júlia Ferreira, at the end of the extraordinary plenary session of the body, which served to analyse the two complaints of UNITA and a joint complaint of the political forces of UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS , FNLA and APN, saying that such complaints lack clarity, objectivity and, above all, means of proof.

"The law says that the one who evokes a fact must prove it and the means of proof must be offered with the articles or that together with the claims must be gathered the supporting elements", she explained.

She said that such complaints were presented isolatedly, many of them without the legal framework and others with deviated legal frameworks, so the claims were considered unfounded.

According to her, these are dilatory maneuvers and a mere vicious exercise, in the sense of trying to disrupt the stability of the electoral process.

She recalled that the representatives of the complainant political forces, in their respective electoral constituencies, had spoken and publicly assumed that they recognized that the process had been carried out in accordance with the law.

The official pointed out that the provincial representatives attested that the tally operations were made on the basis of the electoral operations minutes and not in the summary records.